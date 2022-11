Not Available

Documentary based around performances of mostly Melbourne-based bands, including: My Disco! (Melbourne), Love Of Diagrams (Melbourne), Tucker B's (Sydney), Colditz Glider (Melbourne), Mukaizake (Perth), Aleks And The Ramps (Melbourne), Eddy Current Suppression Ring (Melbourne), Bang! bang! Aids! (Melbourne), Die! Die! Die! (New Zealand), The Tigers (Perth), Baseball (Melbourne)