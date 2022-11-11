Not Available

The Supermarine Spitfire - one of the most legendary aircraft of World War Two. Before World War Two the Germans had boasted that the Messerschmitt ME109 was the world's fastest fighter, but the Supermarine company set out to prove them wrong. Designed by R. J. Mitchell, the Spitfire was poised to replace the Bristol Bulldog fighter. Coupled with the development of the Merlin engine by Rolls Royce, the first Spitfire was delivered to the Royal Air Force in 1938. It was only the advent of jet powered planes that made the Spitfire obsolete, but it remains an iconic statement of design and engineering.