Home to some of the most explosive beach breaks on planet Earth, the titular "surf codes" (otherwise known as area codes) are a magnet for surfers of all stripes. Video highlights include new-school megastar Dane Reynolds catching great waves in Ventura, Calif., and footage of the 2003 Pipe Masters in Hawaii, featuring Kelly Slater, Mick Fanning, Kalani Robb, Taj Burrow and 44 other leading professionals.