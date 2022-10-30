The Surfer King

Not Available

Get stoked because the laughs roll as fast and furious as the waves in this sexy, hilarious ride! New kid is town Robbie Zirpollo (Randy Wayne, TV's Dukes Of Hazard: The Beginning) gets a job at a local water park and meets a motley crew of co-workers (with Alan Thicke, TV's Growing Pains and comedian Gabriel Iglesias), including the park owner's gorgeous daughter, Tiffany (Cerina Vincent, Not Another Teen Movie). As Robbie gets caught up in a troublesome park love triangle, his co-workers convince this fish out of water to enter the "Employee Olympics" wave pool competition to become the next Surfer King. But the conniving Tiffany has other plans for Robbie.