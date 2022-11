Not Available

Oscar is turning thirty years old. He plans to celebrate his passage by asking the woman that he loves, Penny, to marry him. But in the next 24 hours, Oscar must face a shocking parade of surprises--about his friends, about his past, about Penny, about himself. Oscar must make a perilous trek from the sure and simple world of his twenties to the unsteady ground of his newfound maturity. Oscar must endure "The Surprise Party."