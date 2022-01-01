1994

The Swan Princess

  • Animation
  • Fantasy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 17th, 1994

Studio

Rich Animation Studios

As children, Prince Derek and Princess Odette are forced to spend their summers together by their widowed parents, who hope that the two will eventually fall in love and marry, so that the kingdoms of the two will be united. As children and adolescents, Derek and Odette can't stand each other, but as young adults they begin to see each other in a different light and fall in love with each other. B

Cast

Michelle NicastroPrincess Odette (voice)
Jack PalanceLord Rothbart (voice)
Howard McGillinPrince Derek (voice)
John CleeseJean-Bob (voice)
Steven WrightMr. Lorenzo "Speed" Trudgealong (voice)
Steve VinovichLieutenant Puffin (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images