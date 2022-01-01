The Swan Princess

As children, Prince Derek and Princess Odette are forced to spend their summers together by their widowed parents, who hope that the two will eventually fall in love and marry, so that the kingdoms of the two will be united. As children and adolescents, Derek and Odette can't stand each other, but as young adults they begin to see each other in a different light and fall in love with each other. B
|Michelle Nicastro
|Princess Odette (voice)
|Jack Palance
|Lord Rothbart (voice)
|Howard McGillin
|Prince Derek (voice)
|John Cleese
|Jean-Bob (voice)
|Steven Wright
|Mr. Lorenzo "Speed" Trudgealong (voice)
|Steve Vinovich
|Lieutenant Puffin (voice)
View Full Cast >