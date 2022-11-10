Not Available

Princess Odette, Prince Derek and their trusted woodland friends reunite in this all-new adventure for their first Christmas celebration together! As the kingdom prepares for a festive holiday, the villainous Rothbart plots to destroy Christmas. Will the castle friends be able to stop Rothbart and save the day? Told in beautiful CG animation for the very first time and featuring music by Anna Graceman from TV’s America’s Got Talent, The Swan Princess Christmas is an enchanting musical holiday treat the whole family will enjoy!