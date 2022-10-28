Not Available

A genuinely original piece of Finnish filmmaking with a stellar cast, the pitch black comedy The Swedish Moment starts off with the everyman’s favourite adult pop singer Kari and his girl dumping a tightly wrapped mattress on a frozen lake. Things don’t quite go as planned, and the two go to Kari’s old drummer friend for help. Paranoia, jealousy and a series of increasingly absurd events ensue. The ensemble feature is like an Arctic take on one of the more subtle Coen brothers movies, with a hint or two of Aki Kaurismäki thrown in; something definitely destined for a cult following.