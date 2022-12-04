The Sweet Number

Not Available

The subtitle of this merry performance is "An Action Text", indicating that the artist´s introduction for the vaudeville number was an inflammatory impetus. VALIE EXPORT provides precise instructions for the use of a wrapped box of chocolate-covered candy produced by the renowned Viennese company Hofbauer. However she has not made an advertisement for them and their presentation, with Vienna´s landmark, St. Stephen´s Cathedral, she extols it as a work of art instead. (Brigitta Burger-Utzer)