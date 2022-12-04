Not Available

The Sweet Number

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Valie Export Filmproduktion

    The subtitle of this merry performance is "An Action Text", indicating that the artist´s introduction for the vaudeville number was an inflammatory impetus. VALIE EXPORT provides precise instructions for the use of a wrapped box of chocolate-covered candy produced by the renowned Viennese company Hofbauer. However she has not made an advertisement for them and their presentation, with Vienna´s landmark, St. Stephen´s Cathedral, she extols it as a work of art instead. (Brigitta Burger-Utzer)

    Cast

    Images