The Sweet - The Devinitive Collection

Collection of live (lip synced and live) performances of Sweets greatest hits. The first half of the DVD is the current lineup lip syncing classic tracks. Since most of the original lineup is gone or dead, lip syncing is the only way to re-create the original sound. The second half of the DVD is the original 16mm clips of the original band. Running time is 80 minutes, and features the following tracks: Introduction Hellraiser Blockbuster Fox on the run Medley: Wig wam bam Little willy Sweetlive Crazy Airheads Do it all over again Never say forever Medley Co-co Funny funny Poppy Joe The Sixteens Poppa Joe Ballroom Blitz The Sixteens Action The lies in your eyes Fever of love