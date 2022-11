Not Available

The Sweet are one of the only "Glam Rock" bands to have had chart success in the 70's, 80's and 90's. Though very much part of the Glam Rock explosion, there is so much more to them and their timeless, exciting music is testimony to this fact as well as their influence on punk and modern rock. This concert recording features the legendary lineup of Brian Connolly, Andy Scott, Steve Priest & Mick Tucker.