The Swell Season Live From The Artists Den

Known to the world from Indie film sensation "ONCE", THE SWELL SEASON is Irish singer Glen Hansard (of the band The Frames) and Czech newcomer Marketa Irglova. On a Crisp Autumn night shortly before receiving one Acadamy Award and two Grammy Award Nominations for music from "ONCE", the duo performed before an intimate Artists Den audience at the Good Shepherd Center Chapel in Seattle, a historic landmark built in 1906 as a shelter for young wayward or orphaned girls. The Magic of Hansard and Irglova playing together live is captured here for the first time