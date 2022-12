Not Available

If the mind is strong it can take the body anywhere. – Ben Lecomte The Swim is about Ben Lecomte’s unprecedented attempt to survive the 5,500+ mile gauntlet from Japan to San Francisco. His mission – to be the first man to swim across the Pacific and show the world the affect humans are having on our oceans. Ben and his crew faced countless challenges including typhoons, sharks, equipment failure and far more plastic than they ever could have imagined.