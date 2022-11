Not Available

Tamara and Ana are presenters of Belgrade's independent radio show 'Ljuljaska' (The Swing). In their show they lie they are in New York, going to the concert of their favorite r'n'r musician Jack Oblivian. Lies are short lived, so they somehow end up living theirs. Following legendary Route 66, they travel from East to West coast, between dream and reality, fantastic landscapes and underground America in search for their dream.