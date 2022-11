Not Available

Hop and stomp to a vintage compilation of music clips that recount the Big Band era -- the Swing Years. Tracks and artists include "Stalingrad" (The Three Suns), "Gobs of Love" (The Smoothies, Frank Denning & His Orchestra), "Stormy Weather" (Sugar Kane & Darrell Calker), "Man That's Groovy" (Jimmy Dorsey & His Orchestra, Helen O'Connell), "Till Then" (The Mills Brothers), "Your Feet's Too Big" (The Ali Baba Trio) and many more.