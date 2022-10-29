1976

The Swiss Conspiracy

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Crime

Release Date

August 31st, 1976

Studio

Bavaria Atelier

Filmed on location in Zurich, Switzerland, The Swiss Conspiracy is concerned with a Swiss bank that discovers some of its clients are becoming the victim of a brilliant blackmailer. The bank's president (Ray Milland) contacts David Christopher (played by David Janssen), a former agent with the U.S. Treasury, to help discover who the blackmailer is and to foil his plot. As Christopher delves into the mystery, he uncovers a complicated web of intrigue, car chases, and shoot-outs that takes all of his wits to unravel. Along the way, Christopher encounters the beautiful Denise Abbott (Senta Berger), with whom he develops a relationship, as well as Rita Jensen (Elke Sommer) and Robert Hayes (John Saxon), who know more than they are willing to tell.

Cast

Senta BergerDenise Abbot
John IrelandDwight McGowan
John SaxonRobert Hayes
Ray MillandJohann Hurtil
Elke SommerRita Jensen
Anton DiffringFranz Benninger

