The Sword of Bushido tells the story of ex-Navy SEAL Zac Connors (played by Australian martial artist Richard Norton, doing his best attempt at an American accent) and his journey to learn the fate of his grandfather, who mysteriously disappeared days after the end of World War 2, with a legendary stolen Japanese sword in his possession. With the help of a stunningly sexy computer analyst (who he ends up sleeping with, the suave dog), he learns that his grandfathers 'plane crashed somewhere on the outskirts of Thailand.