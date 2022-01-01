1992

The Swordsman

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    February 29th, 1992

    Studio

    Not Available

    Cop and accomplished fencer Andrew is assigned to protect archaeologist and museum curator Julie Wilkins, the only witness to the theft of the legendary sword of Alexander the Great. Andrew has recurring dreams about two men having a sword fight in what is to be a historical place. At his fencing club he meets Stratos, initiator of a deadly swordplay competition, who seems to be the key to both Andrew's haunting visions and the loss of Alexander's sword.

    Cast

    		Lorenzo LamasAndrew
    		Michael ChampionStratos
    		Claire StansfieldJulie
    		Nicholas PascoNick
    		Raoul Max TrujilloJojo
    		Eugene ClarkPolice Captain

