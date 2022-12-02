THE SWORN VIRGIN AND THE GIRL

Not Available

Sixty years ago Bedrie was born as a girl in Albania. Today she lives as a man. She is a sworn virgin. The tradition of sworn virgins started 600 years ago: if there were no sons, one of the daughters had to live as a man, to maintain the family. Some women have chosen this path because they wanted to be free. Bedrie couldn't accept the restrictions of a woman's life. One day she gets a call from the young Adele (26) living in Tirana. Adele is searching for her identity, she wants to live self-determined in patriarchal Albania. Adele hopes to get answers and Bedrie is proud to share.