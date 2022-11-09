Not Available

The camera follows Stuart, Brian and James as they go about their daily lives, revealing their individual journeys from childhood to manhood - trials and triumphs from the rugby pitch to the stage, Bondi Beach to the 'Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras'. This is a story of men chasing their dreams, men not afraid to do things their way, men refusing to be stereotyped by their sexuality. The Sydney Convicts Rugby Union is as tough as any other Australian team; the only difference is it’s an all-gay male squad. In just 45-minutes, you get an incredibly intimate insight into the players’ lives—and a brilliant look around many parts of Sydney. In very flattering shorts, players carb-up before practice, seriously work out in the gym, box, run sprints up and down stairs and at the beach, strategize about the game with each other, cross-train, do major ab work and the pre-game “squeeze”. Interviews with team members are surprisingly candid, well thought out and engaging.