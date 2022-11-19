The Syn: The Syndestructible Tour 2006

Not Available

For two brief but glorious years The Syn resided at the crossroads of 60s psychedelia and pop. They shared bills at London's Marquee club with the likes of Pink Floyd and Hendrix, released some legendary underground singles ("Flowerman", "14 Hour Technicolour Dream") and created the blueprint for rock innovators Yes. Four decades later, original founding members Chris Squire (who went on to found Yes) and Steve Nardelli reunited for a new CD and their first-ever live dates in America. This DVD captures the stellar new line-up (featuring Yes drummer Alan White) on a magical night in Boston, performing material new and old. DVD extras also include extensive band interviews and backstage footage. An important new chapter in the history of one of rock's great, nearly-lost treasures.