Not Available

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate teams up with F. Gary Gray, award-winning director of the Universal Pictures biopic Straight Outta Compton. Illustrated by LucasFilm-Certified comic book artist Pop Mhan, this animated short follows the story of the Industrial Revolution in London, 1868 and the birth of organized crime, led by Assassin’s Creed Syndicate protagonist, Jacob Frye and his sister, Evie.