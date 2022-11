Not Available

When social worker Shu-fen discovers that her pregnant teenage daughter Ya-ting has disappeared, her search for Ya-ting ends her with many horrifying mysteries… Meeting the mysterious Mei-hua who imprisons her own daughter inside her house covered with papers written with spells and encountering the missing and pregnant Yi-chun in an abandoned hospital, the trio returns to the Red Forest to rescue Ya-ting and Shu-fen finally realizes that the deepest fear arises from love…