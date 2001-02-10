2001

The Tailor of Panama

  • Drama
  • Thriller

February 10th, 2001

Merlin Films

A British spy is banished to Panama after having an affair with an ambassador's mistress. Once there he makes connection with a local tailor with a nefarious past and connections to all of the top political and gangster figures in Panama. The tailor also has a wife, who works for the Panamanian president and a huge debt. The mission is to learn what the President intends to do with the Canal.

Pierce BrosnanAndrew " Andy " Osnard
Geoffrey RushHarold " Harry " Pendel
Jamie Lee CurtisLouisa Pendel
Leonor VarelaMarta
Brendan GleesonMichelangelo " Mickie " Abraxas
Harold PinterUncle Benny

