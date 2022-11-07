Not Available

After a breakfast of LSD and hitchhikers, The Takers--two berserk bikers--decide to go upscale when they spot suburban housewife Laura and bachelorette Barbi, follow them to Laura's home, and invite themselves in: "We're gonna have us a party with some educated social-type broads!" And party they do until Laura's hubbie (director Carl Monson) unexpectedly shows up to settle things with some shotgun vengeance and... well, one of the goofiest, most startling endings of any motion picture!