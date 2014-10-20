The Taking of Deborah Logan

What starts as a poignant medical documentary about Deborah Logan's descent into Alzheimer's disease and her daughter's struggles as caregiver degenerates into a maddening portrayal of dementia at its most frightening, as hair-raising events begin to plague the family and crew and an unspeakable malevolence threatens to tear the very fabric of sanity from them all.
|Jill Larson
|Deborah Logan
|Anne Ramsay
|Sarah Logan
|Michelle Ang
|Mia Medina
|Ryan Cutrona
|Harris
|Brett Gentile
|Gavin
|Jeremy DeCarlos
|Luis
