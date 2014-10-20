2014

The Taking of Deborah Logan

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 20th, 2014

Studio

Guerin-Adler-Scott Pictures

What starts as a poignant medical documentary about Deborah Logan's descent into Alzheimer's disease and her daughter's struggles as caregiver degenerates into a maddening portrayal of dementia at its most frightening, as hair-raising events begin to plague the family and crew and an unspeakable malevolence threatens to tear the very fabric of sanity from them all.

Cast

Jill LarsonDeborah Logan
Anne RamsaySarah Logan
Michelle AngMia Medina
Ryan CutronaHarris
Brett GentileGavin
Jeremy DeCarlosLuis

View Full Cast >

Images