The Tale for Natasha

In December 2016 was arrested russian historian, specialist in the history of state repressions - Yuri Dmitriev. Most people don't believe in the charges against him, the case falling apart in court. But case is continue and the historian is still under arrest. Life of Yuri Dmitriev and his family was destroyed by the state. This documentary and animation film - is story about friendship one of author of film and girl, who was foster daughter of Yuri Dmitriev and who stood in the center of the process.