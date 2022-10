Not Available

An animated film based on the novel by Murasaki Shikibu, written over 1000 years ago. Genji, the son of the emperor, is the talk of the Kyoto nobility for his charm and good looks, yet he cannot stop himself from pursuing an unobtainable object of desire: his father's young and beautiful bride. Following the tragic consequences of his obsession, Genji wanders from one affair to another, always seeking some sort of completion to his life. Taken from AniDB