The Tale of Jack Frost

An enchanted forest is created when some trees decide to "move up" to a big hill, where they can enjoy the sunshine and a new life. Many creatures move into the new forest and it soon becomes a paradise. Down below, live horrible goblins in a dark, gloomy forest. One night, a young boy comes through the dark, murky forest, running after the pursuing goblins. In the snowy cold of winter, the boy makes his way into the enchanted forest. When he wakes up, he meets the inhabitants and he is called Jack Frost, due to his strange power to make things cold with one touch of his finger...