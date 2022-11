Not Available

The Tale of Kieu is a short film that takes place seven years after the Fall of Saigon when life under the iron-fist has become increasingly unbearable. The story recounts the tumultuous experiences of a young Vietnamese boy named Kieu, whose parents have shipped him off with a local fisherman in an attempt to flee the heavily patrolled borders of the Mekong Delta. Their journey at sea eventually leads them to a brutal encounter with a group of Thai Pirates.