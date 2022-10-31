Not Available

This adaptation of Goethe's old German folk story, tells about a wily fox who manages to outwit the court of King Lion and the rest of the animal kingdom. He is finally made Prime Minister, on the theory that if you can’t beat them, have them join you. In the finest tradition of political aspirants, Fox uses every dirty trick in the book to attain his position. He’s a name caller, a tail puller, a fiend. Although the animation was finished in Paris after an 18-month period (1929-1930), there were problems with adding a soundtrack. Finally, funding was given for a soundtrack by the German National Socialist regime and this version had its premiere in Berlin in 1937. Starewicz’s masterly puppet animation was arguably the worlds 1st animated feature, preceding Disney’s Snow White by 7 years. The Tale Of The Fox was thought lost until archivists rediscovered an old print in the early 80s. Now is completely restored, including a new orchestral backing to the original Vincent Scotto score.