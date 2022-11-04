The Tale of Tom Kitten & Jemima Puddle-Duck

Not Available

The Tale of Tom Kitten was written and illustrated by Beatrix Potter and published by Frederick Warne & Co. in September 1907. In July 1905, Potter purchased Hill Top Farm in Lancashire, her tales then took inspiration from the farm and began working on Tom Kitten in 1906, its setting, interior of the house, gardens, paths, and gate of the front of the house came from the Hill Top farm house. The Tale of Jemima Puddle-Duck was written and illustrated by Beatrix Potter. It was published by Frederick Warne & Co. in July 1908. Potter composed Jemima Puddle-Duck story from her Hill Top farm with setting wholly from the farm background illustrations based on the farm buildings, yard and nearby locales.