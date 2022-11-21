The Tales from Kibera Radio

Not Available

Kibera is the largest slum area in Nairobi, and the largest urban slum in Africa. This documentary depicts three important problems; violence, drugs (miraa) and albinos killing.The 2009 Kenya Population and Housing Census reports Kibera's population as 170,070, contrary to previous estimates of one or two million people .Most of Kibera slum residents live in extreme poverty, earning less than $1.00 per day. Unemployment rates are high. Persons living with HIV in the slum are many, as are AIDS cases. Cases of assault and rape are common. There are few schools, and most people cannot afford education for their children. Clean water is scarce. Diseases caused by poor hygiene are prevalent.