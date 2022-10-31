The Tales of Nights

Not Available

Part 1 In-suk, a former professional ballerina is a professor at the department of dance and having a normal marriage life. However, she feels bored of the present peaceful life, she happened to encounter Jun-ho at the parking lot. She came back to her normal life despite being attracted by Jun-ho’s young and tough charms. He turned out to be a boyfriend of In-suk’s student. In-suk became more attracted to Jun-ho without consciousness and at last she began to shadow him… Part 2 Jin-woo is a pro-gamer and a playboy. He knows nothing but playing and flirting with other chicks. One day, as he was staggering in an alley while drunk as usual, he found an old joystick and brought it home tying to operate it. As time went by, Hitomi, the heroine of a game, whom he felt in love with appeared to him in person and they started spending every day, making love vehemently. But he began to feel something weird…