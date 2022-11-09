Not Available

For many a millennia, us humans have gazed up at the stars, studied the sun, listened to the ocean and contemplated horizons in the quest to find that elusive, definitive purpose of our existence. So you can imagine how flabbergasted I was when a single tree in my local park struck up a conversation with me. No one believed me about the talking tree because I didn’t have my phone to Instagram it so my next best option was to recreate the life changing experience with this motion picture.