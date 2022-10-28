Not Available

The Tangerine Bear: Home in Time for Christmas!

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Hyperion Pictures

When Tangie, a teddy bear goes into the Smile-erator on his head, his smile is put on upside down, causing him to end up on the bargain bin on Christmas Eve with other misfit toys, then onto Winkle's Emporium, a discount store. There, Tangie does his level best over the coming year to become a part of some family. He spends his time in Winkle's front window with Jack, a Jack-in-the-box with claustrophobia and Bird, a cuckoo clock bird with agorophobia.

Cast

Jenna ElfmanLorelei
Howie MandelJack
David Hyde PierceBird
Jonathan Taylor Thomas
Marlon Wayans
David Lander

View Full Cast >

Images