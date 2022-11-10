The Target

At the same time as murder suspect Yeo-hoon is brought unconscious to the emergency room following a shooting incident, an assailant breaks into the house of Tae-jun, the emergency room's doctor in charge, and kidnaps his wife. The kidnapper calls the doctor and tells him to bring Yeo-hoon to him. To retrieve his wife, Tae-jun has no option but to save the patient and sneak him away before the police can notice.
|Ryu Seung-Ryong
|Yeo-Hoon
|Lee Jin-wook
|Tae-Joon
|Yu Jun-Sang
|Chief Detective Song
|Kim Sung-Ryung
|Detective Young-Joo
|Jo Yeo-jeong
|Hee-Joo
|Jo Eun-Ji
|Park Soo-jin
