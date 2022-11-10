Not Available

The Target

  • Thriller
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Yong Film

At the same time as murder suspect Yeo-hoon is brought unconscious to the emergency room following a shooting incident, an assailant breaks into the house of Tae-jun, the emergency room's doctor in charge, and kidnaps his wife. The kidnapper calls the doctor and tells him to bring Yeo-hoon to him. To retrieve his wife, Tae-jun has no option but to save the patient and sneak him away before the police can notice.

Cast

Ryu Seung-RyongYeo-Hoon
Lee Jin-wookTae-Joon
Yu Jun-SangChief Detective Song
Kim Sung-RyungDetective Young-Joo
Jo Yeo-jeongHee-Joo
Jo Eun-JiPark Soo-jin

