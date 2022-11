Not Available

Lynne Sachs pays homage to Walter Benjamin’s essay "The Task of the Translator" through three studies of the human body. First, she listens to the musings of a wartime doctor grappling with the task of a kind-of cosmetic surgery for corpses. Second, she witnesses a group of Classics scholars confronted with the haunting yet whimsical task of translating a newspaper article on Iraqi burial rituals into Latin. Finally, she turns to a radio news report on human remains.