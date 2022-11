Not Available

A robot named Bobtron wishes to obtain the sense of taste, which he believes to be the last step to becoming fully human. More importantly, with this new sense he would be able to show Tina, his human girlfriend, how much he loves her. For this, he asks inventor Dr. Roger to implant on him a "taste chip" that he obtained from another scientist, Dr. Mifune from Japan, but things don't go as planned!