The Taste of Others

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Les Films A4

Agnès Jaoui co-writes and directs this romantic comedy of manners set in France's rustic Provence. Unpolished and ultra-pragmatic industrialist Jean-Jacques Castella (co-scripter Jean-Pierre Bacri) reluctantly attends Racine's tragedy "Berenice" in order to see his niece play a bit part. He is taken with the play's strangely familiar-looking leading lady Clara Devaux (Anne Alvaro). During the course of the show, Castella soon remembers that he once hired and then promptly fired the actress as an English language tutor. He immediately goes out and signs up for language lessons. Thinking that he is nothing but an ill-tempered philistine with bad taste, Clara rejects him until Castella charms her off her feet.

Cast

Jean-Pierre BacriJean-Charles Castella
Alain ChabatBruno Deschamps
Anne AlvaroClara Devaux
Agnès JaouiManie
Christiane MilletAngélique
Gérard LanvinFranck Moreno

