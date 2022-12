Not Available

The Taste of Tangerines paints the portrait of Ocho (Yutakamachiocho) a small in the Seto Inland Sea in Japan. After ten years apart, a grandmother shares her memories of the island with her grandson. The film is both an account of the past and an impression of her daily life. Alternating word and image fragment the film slowly unfold and (re)constructs memories and stories. A search for the present and the past. An observation of that which produce a series of visual haiku.