1957

The Tattered Dress

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 13th, 1957

Studio

Universal International Pictures

After a wild night, wealthy Michael Reston's adulterous wife Charleen comes home with her ripe young body barely concealed by a dress in rags; murder results. Top defense lawyer J.G. Blane, whose own marriage exists in name only, arrives in Desert View, Nevada to find the townsfolk and politically powerful Sheriff Hoak distinctly hostile to the Restons. In due course, Blane discovers he's been "taken for a ride," and that quiet desert communities can be deadly...

Cast

Jeanne CrainDiane Blane
Jack CarsonSheriff Nick Hoak
Gail RussellCarol Morrow
Elaine StewartCharleen Reston
George TobiasBilly Giles
Edward AndrewsLester Rawlings

Images