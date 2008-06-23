2008

The Tattooist

  • Thriller
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 23rd, 2008

Studio

Eyeworks Touchdown

American tattoo artist Jake Sawyer wanders the world, exploring and exploiting ethnic themes in his tattoo designs. At a tattoo expo in Singapore, he gets his first glimpse at the exotic world of traditional Samoan tattoo (tatau), and, in a thoughtless act, unwittingly unleashes a powerful angry spirit. In his devastating journey into Pacific mysticism, Jake must find a way to save his new love, Sina and recover his own soul.

Cast

Mia BlakeSina
David FaneMr. Va'a
Robbie MagasivaAlipati
Michael HurstCrash
Nathaniel LeesMr. Perenese
Jason BehrJake Sawyer

View Full Cast >

Images