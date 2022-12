Not Available

Lurking in the grass has paid off for the fox. The narrator’s apprehensive voice takes us to an island where a battle for survival rages among creatures feathered and furry. After all, a bear is only cute if you’re not a rabbit. The animation resembles landscape shots from animal documentaries—but instead of Smokey the Bear we’re served pointed humor, instead of glossy nature, the images are rampant with sprawling absurdity.