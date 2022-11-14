The Tayo Movie Mission : Ace

Not Available

It all starts when Duri lost his favorite sport car, “Ace”. As Duri accidently drops Ace on the road while he’s running, Rubby finds Ace while cleaning the street. Unfortunately, Ace ends up in a recycling dump. As Hana, Duri and Tayo rush to find Ace, he has already been taken away to the Land of Toys, where old and abandoned toys come to live without humans. Will Duri be able to find Ace and bring him back? Will Hana be able to resolve her own memories? Join us on a fun and exciting adventure!