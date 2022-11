Not Available

Under the baton of renowned maestro Vladimir Fedoseyev, the Moscow Radio Symphony Orchestra plays three works by composer Peter Tchaikovsky in this masterful 1991 performance recorded at the famed Alte Oper concert hall in Frankfurt, Germany. Selections include Symphony no. 4 in F Minor, op. 36; the 1812 Overture (in E-flat Major, op. 49); and Violin Concerto in D Major, op. 35. Viktor Tretjakov is the violin soloist.