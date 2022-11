Not Available

Tailor-made for fans, this collection of 14 music videos from rock act the Tea Party serves as a veritable history of the group's evolution as a mesmerizing musical force to be reckoned with. Selections include "The River," "Save Me," "A Certain Slant of Light," "Shadows on the Mountainside," "Temptation," "Psychopomp," "Fire in the Head," "The Messenger," "Walking Wounded" and "Heaven Coming Down."