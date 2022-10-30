The Tea Party: The Reformation Tour - Live from Australia

Not Available

Not many hard rock bands have spread their wings as far as The Tea Party has in so few years. In the past, the trio were always about expanding their musical horizons. Each new record saw the band create new sounds and in essence, recreate themselves. Since announcing their Australian tour early in 2012, the cries from THE TEA PARTY's faithful followers for a Live BLU RAY has been deafening. The call has been answered. However good they were on record The Tea Party were always a more moving and visceral experience live. Twenty years on from their early-'90s breakout, Jeff Martin, Stuart Chatwood and drummer Jeff Burrows lay down their patented style of Moroccan-roll through favourites such as The River, The Bazaar, Temptation, Fire In The Head, The Messenger . and a few surprises thrown in to boot.