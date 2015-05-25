The Teacher's Diary

2015

In 2012, Song (Sukrit Wisetkaew) a former wrestling athletes who became to teacher at the rural school. This school has only four students and one teacher. Diary of Ann (Chermarn Boonyasak) a former teacher, It was only thing that makes he relieve the loneliness. Many stories of Ann at this school was written in her diary. He was impressed and felt like with Ann until become binding through letters. He wanted to meet Ann but he doesn't know what to start? In 2013, Ann returned as a teacher at this rural school. She found her diary with his stories written drained out in the book. She doesn't know why he leaves this school and where he is now? But it makes sense to be back at school never be the same. This school is filled with remembrance.