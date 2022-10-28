Not Available

The Teacher was One Hell of a Man

  • Comedy

Karagiannis-Karatzopoulos

The Eulampio ate his youth as a teacher in Rimadochori, a remote village of the ... Peloponnese world hears and sees the world, never to complain, not even once be groaned. Large and old ties that bind the m'this Rizochori. Today, who decides to come to Athens, the ratio is large and great: He comes to ask the rich industrialist Chatzixerxi, the fulfillment of an old promise: to build them a school

Kostas VoutsasEvlabios Mandekas
Dionysis PapagiannopoulosBabis Hanos
Eleni ErimouRia Hanou
Andreas FilippidesJack
Anna PaitatziJenny Hanou
Athinodoros Prousalispresident of the community

